MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.6 percent on Friday, giving up early gains after government data showed the country's economic output growth slowed sharply in December.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 109.20 points at 17,721.73, with 24 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.78 percent lower at 5,370.40. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)