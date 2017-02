MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.95 percent lower on Friday, as investors booked profits on renewed worries about rising global oil prices and the country's widening fiscal deficit.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 172.14 points to 17,906.36, with 17 of its components in the red. The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 1.07 percent lower at 5,424.85. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)