UPDATE 3-Deutsche Boerse CEO denies insider trading allegations
* Says insider trading goes against his "innermost conviction"
MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian shares lost early gains to provisionally end marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed the economy in the October-December period grew at its slowest pace in 11 quarters.
The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally rose 0.05 percent, or 9.13 points, to 17,740.25, with 14 of its components advancing.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.15 percent higher at 5,383.5. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says insider trading goes against his "innermost conviction"
* Resolution in relation to appointment of Li Zongtang as executive director of bank approved
OSLO, Feb 16 Norway's minority rightwing government will recommend cutting the amount of money it can spend from Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund to 3 percent of the fund's value per year from 4 percent today, it said on Thursday.