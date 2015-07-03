MUMBAI, July 3 Indian shares hit their highest
in 2-1/2 months on Friday and posted their third consecutive
weekly gain given a Greece default is seen as factored in, while
better-than-expected progress of the monsoon also helped
sentiment.
Among gainers, HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.5 percent on
relative valuations, while drugmaker Lupin Ltd rose
1.7 percent after an acquisition in Russia.
The NSE index rose 0.47 percent to end at 8,484.90,
after earlier hitting its highest level since April 23. It
advanced 1.2 percent for the week.
The BSE index rose 0.53 percent and closed at
28,092.79, after earlier hitting its highest level since April
20. It gained 1 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)