UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Energy buys Russian Urals crude for first time in 10 yrs
* Says Dubai crude supply tightened following OPEC output cuts (Adds detail, background)
MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's main stock indexes rose more than 1 percent each on Friday after the government announced a hike in diesel prices and after the Federal Reserve announced a new asset purchase programme.
India's benchmark BSE index rose 2 percent as of 0346 GMT.
State-owned oil companies led the rally after the diesel price hike. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd surged 4.6 percent.
Banks also rose on expectations the government's fiscal consolidation steps would increase chances of a rate cut from the central bank. State Bank of India rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says Dubai crude supply tightened following OPEC output cuts (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers are upending the traditional practices of the market, using their leverage as the world's biggest buyers of the fuel to wrestle concessions for more flexible terms.
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply