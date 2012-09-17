UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MUMBAI, Sept 17 India's main indexes rose in pre-open trade on Monday after the government announced additional reform measures, including the opening up of the aviation sector to foreign direct investment.
The benchmark BSE stock index gained 0.8 percent, while the NSE stock index rose 0.97 percent. Airline stocks surged, with Spicejet Ltd up 15.4 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders