Sept 29 Indian shares, bonds and the rupee fell
sharply on Thursday after India attacked suspected militants in
Pakistan, raising political tensions just days before the
central bank is set to hold a policy review.
India has conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected
militants in Pakistan it suspects of preparing to infiltrate
into the part of Kashmir it controls, the army's director
general of military operations said on Thursday.
Investors had already been growing cautious ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index was down 1.5 percent after
falling as much 2.07 percent.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields were up 8 basis
points at 7.00 percent from its previous close while the rupee
weakened to 66.80/81 from its close of 66.46 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Suvashree
Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Kim Coghill)