MUMBAI Aug 14 India's bonds rallied, while the
rupee recovered from earlier losses and stocks swung to mild
gains, after July wholesale price inflation came in below
expectations and raised hopes the central bank will have more
room to cut interest rates.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped
around 8 basis points to 8.15 percent from levels before the
data, compared to its 8.20 percent close on Monday.
The 1-year OIS rate fell 4 bps to 7.73
percent from levels before the data, while the 5-year OIS rate
fell 3 bps to 7.03 percent.
The rupee pared losses, trading at 55.67/68 against
the dollar from about 55.72/73 before the data, while the
benchmark BSE Index swung to a gain of 0.3 percent, led
by banks.
India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a
lower-than-expected 6.87 percent in July from a year earlier,
mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Jijo Jacob)