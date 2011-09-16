* Cbank raises rates by expected 25 basis points

* RBI stance more hawkish than expected-traders

* Traders say weak global cues may influence cbank stance (Updates to close)

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates ended up, with the short-end swaps rising to near 2-month high on Friday, as the central bank raised its key lending rate and stuck to its vow of fighting inflation, dashing hopes of a near-term pause.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points, its 12th increase in 18 months, and said it would persist with its anti-inflationary policy stance.

"A premature change in the policy stance could harden inflationary expectations, thereby diluting the impact of past policy actions. It is, therefore, imperative to persist with the current anti-inflationary stance," it said in a statement.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield climbed 4 basis points and shares trimmed gains sharply immediately after the policy, but soon recouped the ground.

"While the policy action is in line with expectation, the statement is more hawkish than expected," said Anubhuti Sahay, Economist, Standard Chartered Bank.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.36 percent, off 8.38 percent struck after the rate increase was announced. It had closed at 8.33 percent on Thursday.

The main 30-share BSE index closed 0.34 percent higher at 16,933.83 points after trimming gains to 0.1 percent from more than 1 percent earlier in the day.

A global return to risk after coordinated action by five major central banks to add liquidity to the European banking system had helped boost local shares.

Some traders and economists still expect global economic headwinds and slowing domestic growth to temper the RBI's tightening cycle.

"Sentiment in equity markets should improve on evident signs of peaking of rate cycle," said Navneet Munot, chief investment officer at SBI Mutual Fund.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 47.26/27 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 47.545/555, after moving in a 47.22-47.52 band.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 6.89 percent, after climbing to 6.94 percent, its highest since Aug. 26. On Thursday, it had ended at 6.79 percent.

The one-year rate ended up 21 basis points at 7.94 percent, after touching 7.95 percent, a level last seen on July 25.

"The short-term swap rates will rise, but whether the RBI will continue to pursue its anti-inflation stance will depend on how global developments shape up," said Jayesh Mehta, managing director and country treasurer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Annual inflation in August climbed to its highest in more than a year as prices of food and manufactured goods surged, while industrial output growth had slumped to 3.3 percent in July, its weakest annual pace in nearly two years. and (Additionl reporting by Aditya Phatak and Swati Pandey; editing by Malini Menon)