MUMBAI, July 19 Shares in Maruti Suzuki dropped more than 5 percent on Thursday after India's largest auto maker stopped production at one of its factories following violent clashes between workers and managers.

Any sustained shutdown of the Manesar factory in north India would be a blow for the carmaker, which lost over $500 million worth of production last year due to weeks of labour unrest at the same plant. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)