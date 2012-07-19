UPDATE 7-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds details around jobs)
MUMBAI, July 19 Shares in Maruti Suzuki dropped more than 5 percent on Thursday after India's largest auto maker stopped production at one of its factories following violent clashes between workers and managers.
Any sustained shutdown of the Manesar factory in north India would be a blow for the carmaker, which lost over $500 million worth of production last year due to weeks of labour unrest at the same plant. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds details around jobs)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
DIYARBAKIR, Feb 17 A car bomb exploded in the garden of a housing complex in Turkey's southeastern town of Viransehir on Friday, killing a child and wounding 17 other people, the provincial governor's office told Reuters.