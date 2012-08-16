NEW DELHI Aug 16 Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, will restart production at its Manesar factory on August 21, more than a month after a deadly riot shut the plant, costing the company tens of millions of dollars in lost output.

The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in Manesar in north India, where the unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp makes its best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the July 18 clash between workers and management. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)