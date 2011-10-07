NEW DELHI Oct 7 Maruti Suzuki , India's top carmaker, has halted production at one of its plants in northern Haryana state due to a renewed labour strike, a spokesman said on Friday.

The fresh strikes comes just days after Maruti said a month-long strike at the Manesar plant that cost the company about $135 million in lost output ended, after workers agreed to sign discipline agreements.

"Workers have gone on strike at around 4 PM (1030GMT) today," the spokesman told Reuters.

Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor . (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)