* Fresh labour strike at Manesar plant
* Co already lost $135 mln of output due to strikes
NEW DELHI Oct 7 Maruti Suzuki ,
India's top carmaker, has halted production at one of its plants
as a workers' strike resurfaced, a spokesman said on Friday,
dealing a further blow to production in the midst of the festive
season.
The fresh strike come just days after Maruti said a
month-long strike at its Manesar plant in northern Haryana state
that cost the company about $135 million in lost output ended,
after workers agreed to sign discipline agreements.
"Workers have gone on strike at around 4 PM (1030GMT) today,"
the spokesman told Reuters, without giving further details.
The plant produces about 1,200 vehicles a day, including the
popular Swift and A-Star hatchbacks and the DZiRE and SX4
sedans.
Representatives of the workers were not available for
comment.
Workers at Maruti's Manesar factory walked out on Aug. 29
after the company demanded they sign a "good conduct bond",
saying some had engaged in sabotage.
Maruti, which sold 85,565 cars in September, has already
suffered a production loss of about 22,000 cars. It is 54.2
percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor .
Dismal sales at the company, with a 21 percent slide last
month, is likely to drag India's slowing car sales further. An
industry body will announce India's car sales figures for
September on Monday.
Maruti had earlier said it would not compromise with the
workers who were refusing to sign the discipline agreement, and
was steadily hiring new employees.
Maruti shares, valued at $6.4 billion, closed up 2.55
percent at 1113.20 rupees in a strong Mumbai market ahead of the
news.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)