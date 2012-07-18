MUMBAI, July 18 Maruti Suzuki, India's
largest car manufacturer, stopped production at one of its
factories on Wednesday after workers attacked managers at the
plant and set fire to company property, the automaker said.
Any sustained shutdown of the Manesar factory in north India
would be a blow for the carmaker, which lost over $500 million
worth of production last year due to weeks of labour unrest at
the same plant, slashing its sales and market share.
At least 40 managers and executives were sent to hospital
with injuries, Maruti said in a statement, following a protest
by the workers' union at the factory over a disciplinary issue
with an employee.
"To resolve the issue amicably, members of the senior
management met the union. During the talks, the workers attacked
the members of the senior management, executives and managers,"
Maruti said in the statement issued late on Wednesday. "The
attackers also set fire to property and damaged facilities."
A spokesman for the company, controlled by Japan's Suzuki
Motor Corp, declined to comment when asked if the
factory would recommence production on Thursday.
Production at its Gurgaon plant, also in north India, took
place as normal on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)