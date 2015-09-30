MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday dismissed a legal challenge filed by Mauritius-based
Castleton Investment Ltd against the controversial minimum
alternate tax (MAT) after the government said it would no longer
impose it on foreign investors.
The dismissal comes after the government this month said it
would revise its tax rules to exempt foreign companies from
having to pay MAT. This had made it virtually certain the court
would dismiss Castleton's legal challenge, which had questioned
whether MAT could be imposed on foreign companies.
The imposition of MAT on foreign institutional investors
since late last year had sparked an outcry against the
government, given the tax had previously never been imposed on
overseas companies.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Himank Sharma;
Editing by Anand Basu)