By Manoj Kumar and Himank Sharma
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 10 India will start
imposing capital gains tax on investments coming from Mauritius
starting next year, after the two countries agreed to amend a
three-decade old treaty that brought in billions of dollars in
investment but was suspected of abetting tax evasion.
The tax will apply to investments made from April 1, 2017.
It will be imposed at 50 percent of the domestic rate - now 15
to 20 percent, depending on the instrument and length of
investment - until March 31, 2019, for companies already
established in Mauritius. The full rate will apply for all
companies after that.
The amendment of the treaty is a victory for Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government, after previous administrations had
also unsuccessfully tried to change the terms of the treaty.
Signed in 1983, the treaty has been a cornerstone of
Mauritius' rise as a financial centre, and it has allowed the
country to become the source of the biggest foreign investments
into India.
But the treaty's terms have been a growing irritant to
India, which has long suspected a chunk of the funds are not
real foreign investments, but come from rich Indians routing
cash through the island to avoid Indian taxes, a practice known
as "round tripping".
Recovering untaxed wealth stashed abroad by rich Indians has
been a central goal of Modi's government. Like other
governments, it has also tried to limit the use of the kind of
tax havens exposed by the trove of documents called the Panama
Papers.
"This is a colossal tax development and will have a
significant impact for numerous institutional funds, asset
managers and private companies which have used the Mauritius
route to invest into India," said Rajesh H Gandhi, a partner at
Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.
However, investors fear the tough new terms will scare off
foreign funds, many of which had set up in Mauritius to avoid
paying any capital gains taxes in India and pay only a limited
rate in Mauritius.
But analysts said the new treaty was largely along expected
lines. They welcomed the government's move to impose the capital
gains taxes only on future investments from Mauritius, not
existing ones. Many investors had seen the changes as inevitable
as governments get tougher on taxes around the world.
"You have to laud the government's efforts in how they have
structured the deal, and what's important is that they have not
touched past investments, so there is no risk of capital
flight," said Rahul Mitra a partner at KPMG.
India has attracted $278 billion in foreign equity
investments since 2000. A third of that came from Mauritius,
though in recent years it has faced growing competition from
Singapore, which is seen as offering beneficial tax benefits but
a more transparent regulatory environment.
India and Singapore will now need to renegotiate their own
double tax-exemption treaty, given rules that stipulated any
changes to the capital gains exemption clause of the treaty with
Mauritius would also lead to changes in the Singapore agreement.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)