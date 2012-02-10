MUMBAI Feb 10 India's Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX), the country's biggest commodity bourse by
turnover, plans to launch an initial public offering on Feb. 21
to raise up to $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Friday.
The book for cornerstone investors will open on Feb. 21 and
for general investors a day later. The issue will close on Feb.
24, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not
public yet.
MCX, which will become the first Indian bourse to list its
shares on an exchange, will sell more than 6 million shares
constituting a 12.6 percent stake in the company through the
IPO, the company said last year.
