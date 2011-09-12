(Adds quotes, details)

* Hopes to list shares 'sooner rather than later'-exec

* IPO timing still opportune-exec

MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the country's biggest commodity bourse by turnover, plans to list "sooner rather than later," after it got a regulatory nod for an initial share sale, a top executive said on Monday.

"We will try to do it sooner rather than later. At the same time there is no financial pressure on us as it is secondary," said Lamon Rutten, managing director, chief executive, MCX.

MCX, which will be the first Indian bourse to list shares on an exchange, will sell 6.43 million shares constituting a 12.6 percent stake in the company through the IPO, chairman Venkat Chary had said in March.

Promoter Financial Technologies will sell a 5.18 percent stake, while State Bank of India will sell a 4.14 percent stake.

A host of Indian companies have postponed or scrapped their share sales as renewed fears of global recession have led to foreign investors moving their capital out to safer-haven assets. Indian shares have shed more than 19 percent so far in the year.

"We still feel that timing is opportune. The weakness is more a consequence of international concerns and not of any concerns relating to India," said Rutten, adding investors will come back to India faster than they come back to other markets.

The company had postponed its share sale plans in 2008 due to weak market conditions, triggered by the closure of Lehman Brothers.

Rutten said "MCX has been growing very steadily, and had not been affected by the 2008 crises or any other events."

"We believe that the issue is very attractive to risk-averse retail investors and also to investors, who want exposure to India's future economic growth," Rutten added.

Shares of Financial Technologies gained as much as 5.8 percent on Monday, before closing 1.51 percent higher at 788 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)