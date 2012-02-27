UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
MUMBAI Feb 27 India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has priced its initial public offering at the top of an indicative range, after investors bid for more than 54 times the shares on offer in a sign of revival of the country's dormant primary market.
MCX, which will become the first Indian bourse to list its shares on an exchange, has fixed the IPO price at 1,032 rupees, raising 6.6 billion rupees ($135 million), the company said in a newspaper advertisement on Monday.
The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd and investors including state-controlled State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda sold part of their holdings in the IPO.
About 6.4 million shares were offered in the IPO, in a price band of 860 rupees to 1,032 rupees apiece, including by other shareholders.
The first major IPO by an Indian company in seven months is seen as a test of demand for new share offerings after weak local markets and the euro zone debt crisis forced many companies to shelve equity sale plans last year.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and India's Edelweiss Capital were the bookrunners for the IPO. ($1=48.9 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.