MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's stock market regulator approved an initial public offering by Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the country's biggest commodity exchange, on Friday, its spokesman said on Monday.

MCX will sell 6.43 million shares constituting a 12.6 percent stake in the company through the IPO, its chairman had said in March.

Promoter Financial Technologies will sell a 5.18 percent stake, while State Bank of India will sell a 4.14 percent stake. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)