Fed harps again on growing risk in U.S. commercial real estate
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
Aug 5 India's MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX) has received approval from the market regulator and central bank to launch currency options on its platform, the exchange said on Sunday.
The approvals will allow the exchange to expand its currency derivatives business by introducing options in the dollar-Indian rupee currency pair, MCX-SX said in a statement, adding that it will soon announce the launch date for live trading.
Last month MCX-SX, which began trading in 2008 with currency futures, said it had won approval from regulators to start trading equities, equity futures, interest rate futures and wholesale debt products.
MCX-SX is controlled by the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, India's biggest commodity bourse, which raised $135 million in an initial public offering in the local market earlier this year. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
Feb 15 Australian shares will likely gain on Wednesday, with financial stocks to take cues from their U.S. peers, while higher iron prices are set to lend further support. Financial stocks powered Wall Street to a record high after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,729.0, a 26.242-point discount
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, while Cigna Corp announced that it was seeking to end its deal with Anthem.