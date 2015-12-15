(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Krista Mahr and Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI Dec 15 Prabhu Dayal arrived at a clinic
on the outskirts of Mumbai on a muggy afternoon in July to see
the doctor about a cold and cough. The 75-year-old had been
feeling unwell for a few days and hoped to get something to
treat his symptoms.
He did. But the prescription Dayal left with that day wasn't
for any regular cold medicine.
It was for a powerful antibiotic cocktail marketed in India
by a unit of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Abbott Laboratories. It
is not approved for sale in major markets such as the United
States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and Australia.
Medical experts say it doesn't make sense to prescribe the
cocktail for cold symptoms. And a government-appointed panel in
India recommended to the Health Ministry last year that it not
be approved for sale here, citing lack of safety and efficacy
data and a high potential for "misuse."
In fact, the drug has not been approved by the central
government, as required by the Drugs Controller General of India
(DCGI), the regulator responsible for approving new drugs.
Under India's complex drug-approval regime, many
pharmaceutical manufacturers have obtained permission from a
single state to make new fixed-dose combination drugs, or FDCs,
like the Abbott one - and are selling them in other parts of the
country without the approval of the central government. FDCs
combine two or more drugs in a single pill.
India's top drug regulator is trying to shut down this
avenue. "The first clearance of new drugs which anyone wants to
market in India, that has to be given by the national regulatory
authority," G.N. Singh, the Drugs Controller General of India,
told Reuters.
But inconsistent enforcement of the drug laws means that
hundreds of FDC drugs are being sold in India without the
approval of the central government. Policymakers have also now
given pharmaceutical companies a chance to retroactively prove
the safety and efficacy of these drugs, including the Abbott
one. They are currently under review in New Delhi.
Doctors and public health experts both in India and abroad
say the proliferation and misuse of antibiotic combinations here
may be contributing to antibiotic resistance, making India a
potent incubator of so-called superbugs. Some of these superbugs
have been found in patients who travelled from India to the
United States, Britain and other countries.
The drug prescribed to Dayal was Zimnic AZ, which combines
two antibiotics in a single pill. Last year, the Illinois-based
Abbott's India units had sales of more than $1 billion. Its
revenue in India from combination drugs in 2014 was 24.62
billion rupees ($367 million), according to IMS Health, a
Connecticut-based firm that provides data on the healthcare
industry.
RISK OF DRUG RESISTANCE
In interviews, former and current medical representatives
for Abbott said Zimnic AZ has been promoted and administered as
a treatment for a wide variety of illnesses, including colds,
fevers, urinary tract infections, drug-resistant typhoid and
sexually transmitted diseases. Reuters visited chemists who were
also selling the drug for respiratory ailments and to prevent
post-operative infection. The doctor who prescribed Zimnic AZ
for Dayal said the elderly patient seemed to be suffering from a
respiratory tract infection.
Combining cefixime and azithromycin - the two antibiotics
that make up Zimnic AZ - is risky, said Ramanan Laxminarayan,
director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy,
a think tank with offices in Washington and New Delhi. By
administering these two drugs in a single dose, "you'd be
creating strains (of bacteria) resistant to both these
antibiotics," said Laxminarayan, who lectures on public health
at Princeton University.
"Drug resistant strains spread globally," he said. "They
already have. It's very hard to regulate the movement of
people."
The fact that Abbott and hundreds of other companies in
India are able to sell drugs like Zimnic AZ without the central
government's approval is evidence of a health system in
disarray. This year, Reuters has documented how the training of
doctors in India - the world's largest exporter of physicians -
was riddled with fraud and unprofessional teaching practices. A
second article revealed how an Indian doctor facing corruption
charges is next in line to head the World Medical Association,
the leading international medical ethics body.
Nearly half the drugs on the market in India last year were
combinations. These include medications consisting of three
different drugs apiece, doctors said. In the United States,
combinations made up 13.9 percent of drugs on the market, while
in China the number was 14.4 percent, according to IMS Health.
Last year, about 78 percent of combination drugs in India were
sold by local firms, with multinationals making up the rest, the
health data provider said.
Abbott declined to answer questions from Reuters about why
it was selling a drug in India without the approval of the
central government.
The manufacture and marketing of Zimnic AZ in India "is
aligned with local regulations," said Varsha Chainani, director
of public affairs for Abbott in India. Chainani noted that more
than 15 other companies in India are also manufacturing and
marketing the same combination under different brand names.
Abbott didn't respond to questions about whether it was
appropriate to prescribe Zimnic AZ for patients like Dayal with
cold symptoms. The company wouldn't say for which specific
indications the drug had been approved in India and what
marketing instructions have been given to its medical
representatives. Abbott declined to say what it was doing to
address concerns that combinations like Zimnic AZ may be
contributing to antibiotic resistance.
"It would be inappropriate to comment in view of the pending
evaluation," said Chainani, referring to the drug review
currently being conducted by the Drugs Controller General of
India. "Abbott will abide by the final outcome of the
proceedings in this regard."
COMBINATION FEVER
Fixed-dose combination drugs like Zimnic AZ aren't unique to
India. They are used worldwide to improve patients' compliance
in complicated courses of treatment for such conditions as HIV,
tuberculosis and malaria. It's easier to get patients to take
one drug than a number of different pills.
Combination drugs are also useful in increasing compliance
among the many Indian patients who can't read, said Sanjay
Sikaria, director of drugmaker Suncare Formulations Private Ltd
in Uttarakhand state. "FDCs are not bad," he said. "Rampant
misuse of these drugs is bad."
That's the problem in India, where there has been an
explosion of combination drugs. They have become a way to boost
sales and increase market share: More and more companies have
tacked on ingredients to existing drugs so they can peddle a new
product to doctors and chemists, say people in the country's
highly competitive pharmaceutical sector.
Combination drugs are profitable because of high demand from
doctors, who see them as a way to ensure patient compliance, say
people in the pharmaceutical industry. Many doctors also see
them as providing "quick-fix solutions" that cover multiple
possible symptoms with a single pill, said a physician employed
by a pharmaceutical company. "The market needs it and demands
it," he said.
Between 2011 and 2014, India's fixed-dose combination market
grew more than 40 percent in rupee terms, according to IMS
Health.
A study published in the journal of Public Library of
Science (PLOS) in May found that over 70 percent of
non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) combinations, which
are used as painkillers, were being marketed in India without
central government approval. The authors recommended that
unapproved drug combinations be banned immediately.
"We have fixed-dose combinations in every category of drug,"
said Anurag Bhargava, professor of medicine at Yenepoya Medical
College in the southern state of Karnataka. "The single
ingredient versions are harder to find."
DELHI TAKES 'LONGER'
FDCs have grown rapidly in India, in part because over the
years pharmaceutical companies have procured licenses from a
state to manufacture new drugs, without obtaining central
government approval.
The Abbott combination won approval this way, according to
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which manufactures Zimnic AZ
in Uttarakhand, a state known for its Himalayan peaks and
thriving drug manufacturing industry. In 2010, Uttarakhand's
state drug licensing authority granted approval to Akums to
manufacture the combination of cefixime and azithromycin, the
components of Zimnic AZ, according to the company. Each of those
drugs is individually approved by the government. Akums said it
also makes the combination for an Indian drug company.
Asked why Akums was manufacturing a drug without the
approval of the central government, former company chairman D.C.
Jain said state authorities were as qualified as the central
government to assess a drug, and that the process of applying
for approval from a state and the central government was
similar.
Since getting a state license, Akums said it has filed an
application to New Delhi for the combination.
Getting a green light from New Delhi takes "a little
longer," said Jain, who is now a consultant at Akums.
Akums did not respond to a request from Reuters for a copy
of the document showing that the combination of cefixime and
azithromycin had been approved by the state. When Reuters
visited the state drug controller's office in Uttarakhand, staff
could not find a record of the license.
One of several committees convened by the drug controller to
review drug cocktails in 2014 recommended that the combination
of these two antibiotics should not be approved. The panel found
that the drug was "not a standard antibiotic combination" and
that "the misuse potential is very high," according to the
committee's recommendation, a copy of which was obtained by
Reuters through a freedom of information request.
After years of intermittent efforts to limit the sale of
state-licensed FDC drugs, the government is making another
attempt to weed out those it considers "irrational." More than
3,000 different brands of combination drugs are currently under
review in New Delhi, a drug regulatory official said.
Asked about the status of the cefixime-azithromycin
combination, G.N. Singh, the drugs controller general, said he
could not comment on a specific case. But the drug regulatory
official said the combination was "under the scanner" because
pairing the two drugs that make up Zimnic AZ "is not
appropriate."
'IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE'
Pharmaceutical companies in India employ armies of medical
representatives to pitch a drug to doctors.
"We promoted it for typhoid and urinary tract infection
mainly," Jessy Prashanth, a former rep for Abbott in the state
of Andhra Pradesh, said of Zimnic AZ. "But we also asked doctors
to use it in cases of persistent cough, cold and fever."
Prashanth now works for Alkem Laboratories Ltd, an Indian
company that sells the same combination under a different brand
name.
A medical representative working for Abbott in Maharashtra
state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he only
promoted the drug for respiratory tract infections and typhoid.
But from visits to chemists and doctors, he was aware it was
being prescribed for "everything from soft skin tissue
infections, pneumonia, respiratory tract infection, to (urinary
tract infection), severe fever, typhoid fever and sexually
transmitted diseases," he said. "It covers most things people go
to a general practitioner for."
The two antibiotics that make up Zimnic AZ attack similar
bugs in the body and have the same potential side effects, said
Jonathan Zenilman, chief of the infectious diseases division at
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. By coupling
cefixime and azithromycin in one dose, he said, patients face a
heightened risk of gastrointestinal side effects, like nausea,
vomiting and diarrhea.
"It doesn't make sense," he said. "The toxicity is
duplicative."
Akums, the manufacturer of Zimnic AZ, said no adverse drug
reactions have been reported since the combination has been on
the market. For four years after a new medication is approved by
the central government in India, drugmakers are required to
submit a Periodic Safety Update Report to New Delhi, which
should include adverse reactions.
Akums said Abbott regularly submitted update reports for
Zimnic AZ. Neither Akums nor Abbott responded to a Reuters
request to see the findings.
India's system for collecting data on problematic drug
reactions is weak. The country reported about 37,800 suspected
cases of adverse drug reactions to the World Health
Organization's global database last year. China, with a
comparable population, submitted close to 214,000 reports for
the same period, while the United States reported some 785,000
cases.
DRUG-RESISTANT TYPHOID
Standing in his chemist shop in the Uttarakhand capital of
Dehradun, pharmacist Varat Negi said he usually fills Zimnic AZ
prescriptions for throat infections and tonsillitis.
"Many doctors prescribe it," Negi said, pointing
reassuringly to the Abbott logo on the back of the blister pack.
"It's a big company."
Cefixime and azithromycin have been administered together
before - but usually as two separate drugs, and to treat very
specific problems. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) says the two drugs may be used together as an
alternative treatment for gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted
disease.
Results from a study sponsored by the Center of Geographic
Medicine and Tropical Disease at the Sheba Medical Center in
Israel also suggest a combined therapy of the two drugs was
effective in treating drug-resistant typhoid, said Eli Schwartz,
the doctor who conducted the research. Israeli doctors started
to look into the treatment because travelers were bringing
drug-resistant typhoid back to Israel from India and Nepal, he
said.
Still, growing drug resistance is a key risk of the
widespread misuse of antibiotic fixed-dose combinations,
especially in a country like India where prescription drugs are
frequently sold over the counter. Bacteria develop resistance to
antibiotics when repeatedly exposed to the same drugs over time.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the
regulatory office headed by the drug controller, has tried
several times to tame the fixed-dose combination market in the
past decade. In 2007, the government ordered states to withdraw
294 combinations that were on the market without the approval of
the central government.
It didn't go well. In southern India, drug companies and
industry associations took the government to court over the
order. The court stayed the withdrawal order, and eight years
on, the cases are still pending in the Madras High Court.
Now the drug controller is trying again. In a review of some
6,200 drugs completed earlier this year, only about 40 percent
were considered ready for approval by a government-appointed
committee. Some 15 to 20 percent were deemed "irrational,"
according to the drug regulatory official who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
The government has yet to demand that the irrational drugs
be removed from the market. Instead, it has issued the
equivalent of a show-cause notice to drugmakers, giving them
another opportunity to justify these products.
Drugs Controller General Singh told Reuters his office is
committed to ensuring patient safety and that he was confident
states were no longer granting manufacturing licenses for new
drugs. But he said the government was giving drugmakers another
chance to make a case for their products.
Akums, the drugmaker that manufactures Zimnic AZ for Abbott,
received a government notice in September saying Akums needed to
provide regulators with more information, said former company
chairman Jain. Otherwise, the combination of cefixime and
azithromycin would be considered irrational. Akums provided
additional data to the government, and in late November the
combination was still under review, Jain said.
Abbott declined to say whether it was informed of the notice
sent to Akums.
For Prabhu Dayal, the patient with a cold and cough, Zimnic
AZ wasn't a quick fix. Contacted two weeks after he was
prescribed the drug, Dayal said he had completed the course but
still wasn't feeling well.
So, he went to get another round of Zimnic AZ from the
chemist, he said. It was sold to him again - this time without
a new prescription.
(Edited by Peter Hirschberg. Additional reporting by Steve
Stecklow in Mumbai, Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo, Sujoy Dhar in
Kolkata, Sandhya Ravishankar in Chennai, Jatindra Dash in
Bhubaneswar, and Aditya Kalra and Rahul Singh in New Delhi.)