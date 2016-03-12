* Hundreds of drug combos in India lack central govt
approval
* Govt panel had been reviewing over 6,000 such combinations
* Drugs under ban include 2 codeine-based cough syrups-local
daily
(Adds background and comments from government official)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, March 12 India has banned the
manufacture and sale of more than 300 combination medicines,
including two widely used cough syrups, being sold without
government approval, a senior health ministry official said on
Saturday.
The move is aimed at curbing the misuse of such medicines in
India, where nearly half the drugs sold in 2014 were so called
"fixed dose combinations."
Combination drugs are used worldwide to improve patients'
compliance, as it is easier to get patients to take one drug
rather than several. But inconsistent enforcement of drug laws
in India has led to the proliferation of hundreds of such
medicines entering the market based on approval from regulators
of individual states, rather than the central government.
In 2014, India set up a committee to review more than 6,000
combinations that had entered the market based only on state
regulators' approval. Policymakers gave pharmaceutical companies
a chance to retroactively prove the safety and efficacy of these
drugs by submitting data on their drugs.
The committee was tasked with classifying the drugs into
rational, irrational, and those that need further studies, said
KL Sharma, a joint secretary at the health ministry.
"Now based on responses (and) assessment of products, more
than 300 drugs have been prohibited," he told Reuters.
He did not name the medicines, but said an official notice
announcing the ban would be issued "in a few days." The Drug
Controller General of India was not immediately available to
comment.
The banned medicines include the codeine-based cough syrups
Phensedyl and Corex, the Times of India said in a report earlier
on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.
Phensedyl, made by U.S. drugmaker Abbott Laboratories
, accounts for about a third of the Indian cough syrup
market, and its sales are estimated to make up more than 3
percent of Abbott's $1 billion India revenue. Corex is sold by
Pfizer Inc.
Reuters reported last October that Indian regulators were
privately pressuring drug firms to better police the selling of
popular codeine-based cough syrups to tackle smuggling and
addiction.
Neither company responded to requests for comment on
Saturday.
Doctors and public health experts in India and abroad have
warned that increasing use of antibiotic combinations in India
may be contributing to antibiotic resistance. India is a
particular concern as the market share of combination drugs
versus single drugs is bigger than anywhere in the world.
Reuters reported in December how a powerful antibiotic
cocktail being marketed in India by a unit of Abbott and many
other local companies did not carry approval from the central
government.
The combination was not approved for sale in major markets
such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France,
Japan and Australia.
Several medical experts said it did not make sense to
prescribe the cocktail for cold symptoms. However, Abbott's
former and current medical representatives said the combination
was being promoted and administered as a treatment for a wide
variety of illnesses, including colds and fevers.
(Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clelia Oziel)