MUMBAI, June 25 MSD, a unit of U.S. drugmaker
Merck & Co, said it has won an injunction against India's Aprica
Pharmaceuticals and a source said this will stop Aprica
launching generic versions of two diabetes drugs in India.
Global pharmaceutical firms have had a series of patent
disputes with Indian makers of generic drugs and several recent
Indian rulings have gone against the international giants.
MSD holds an Indian patent on sitagliptin, a chemical
compound sold under the Januvia and Janumet brands used to treat
type-2 diabetes.
"MSD confirms that we have received an ex-parte injunction
against Aprica Pharmaceuticals," an MSD spokesperson said in an
emailed statement on Tuesday, declining to identify the drugs
involved.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter, declining to
be identified, confirmed that the injunction by the Delhi High
Court covered the two diabetes drugs.
Merck sued another Indian company, Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals, over the two brands in April, saying
Glenmark had directly infringed MSD's intellectual property.
The same court is due to hear that case on July
15.
Aprica Pharma could not be immediately reached for a
comment.
Diabetes treatment is a growing market in India where about
65 million people take medicines for type-2 diabetes.