BANGALORE Sep 13 Bangalore-based micro lender Ujjivan is set to receive 1.01 billion rupees ($21 mln) in loans from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and other state-run and private sector banks, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The lender, which provided 22 billion rupees in micro loans to more than a million customers as of June 2011, clocked a profit growth of 49 percent over last year.

Earlier, Ujjivan had raised 550 million rupees through two non-convertible debenture issues.

Investors in Ujjivan include Sequoia Capital, which is also an investor in SKS Microfinance , the only publicly listed microlender in the country.

Ujjivan has no presence in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, which approved stringent legislation last October to regulate the industry following complaints about high interest rates, aggressive recovery practices and overextended borrowers.

The transaction is the latest in a fresh trickle of funds to the sector, which continues to wait for bank funding to pick up after having suffered a dry spell that has lasted since the Andhra Pradesh ordinance came into effect and disrupted the business of micro lenders, in what was the sector's largest market.

