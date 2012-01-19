MUMBAI Jan 19 SKS Microfinance, India's only publicly listed microfinance company, reported a net loss of 4.28 billion rupees for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a small profit last year.

The firm posted a net loss of 4.28 billion rupees in Oct-Dec, compared with a net loss of 3.84 billion rupees in the July-Sept quarter.

In the year-ago Oct-Dec quarter it had reported a net profit of 0.34 billion rupees.

The company's stock ended the day up 0.7 percent in a firm Mumbai market that closed up 1.2 percent, its highest close in 6 weeks. (Reporting by Arjun Kashyap: Editing by Harish Nambiar)