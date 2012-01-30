MUMBAI Jan 30 The family of late Ved
Prakash Arya, founder of Indian private equity fund Milestone
Capital, has sought 3 billion rupees ($60.73 million) from
prospective buyers of the company, the Financial Express
newspaper reported citing an unnamed source with direct
knowledge.
Edelweiss Financial Services, Ashmore Investment
Management, Arth Veda Capital, a unit of Dewan Housing Finance
and L&T Finance are interested in the
assets, the report said.
Standard Chartered Plc is advising Milestone on the
sale.
The family put Milestone on the block after its founder and
chief executive Ved Prakash Arya died last year.
The fund currently manages about 36 billion rupees ($728
million), the report said.
($1=49.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)