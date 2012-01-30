MUMBAI Jan 30 The family of late Ved Prakash Arya, founder of Indian private equity fund Milestone Capital, has sought 3 billion rupees ($60.73 million) from prospective buyers of the company, the Financial Express newspaper reported citing an unnamed source with direct knowledge.

Edelweiss Financial Services, Ashmore Investment Management, Arth Veda Capital, a unit of Dewan Housing Finance and L&T Finance are interested in the assets, the report said.

Standard Chartered Plc is advising Milestone on the sale.

The family put Milestone on the block after its founder and chief executive Ved Prakash Arya died last year.

The fund currently manages about 36 billion rupees ($728 million), the report said. ($1=49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)