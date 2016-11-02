MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's mines
ministry has told state governments to explore the use of drones
to check illegal mining, as officials crackdown on an activity
that has led to deforestation and the use of child labour.
A satellite-based mining surveillance system was launched
last month, and the ministry is now exploring the use of
unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, to curb instances of
illegal mining, said a notification dated Nov. 1.
Drones can be used to monitor illegal mining activities,
check for activity at night and to track illegal truck
movements, said Prithul Kumar, a director at the ministry of
mines, in the note.
They can also monitor whether reclamation has been done as
committed when a mine is closed, and calculate the extent of the
green cover, it said.
Drones are increasingly being used around the world to check
illegal activities and to survey damage to the environment. In
Panama, indigenous people are using drones to monitor
deforestation on their lands.
In India, Uttarakhand state began using drones recently to
check illegal quarrying, while western Maharashtra state has
recently deployed drones to check illegal sand mining.
Illegal mines in the country often hire child workers and
migrant workers who are poorly paid and have few protections,
activists say.
Authorities recently raided mica mines in Jharkhand state
after a Thomson Reuters Foundation expose revealed a cover-up of
child deaths in illegal mica mining.
But drones alone won't stop illegal mining or prevent worker
abuses, said Rana Sengupta, chief executive of the non-profit
Mine Labour Protection Campaign in Rajasthan state.
"Drones can show you the extent of the problem, but if the
intent is to check illegal mining, you need to involve the
villages and local communities in the area," said Sengupta.
"We already have the capability to use satellite images to
see where illegal mining is taking place. Villagers can be your
eyes and ears far more effectively in preventing the activity
than drones," he said.
Research has shown securing rights for indigenous
communities and forest dwellers helps protect resources and
conserve the environment.
