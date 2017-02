NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's cabinet approved on Friday a bill calling for coal miners to share a maximum 26 percent of their profits with local communities and for other miners an amount equivalent to royalties, a government minister said.

The bill now requires parliamentary approval to become law and is seen as a major move towards reform.

The bill had initially suggested all miners give 26 percent of profits to local communities.

The draft law proposes the profit sharing formula in a bid to smooth land acquisition, a touchy issue in the countryside, where many oppose natural resources being carted away by outsiders. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)