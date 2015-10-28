By Jatindra Dash and Krishna N. Das
| BHUBANESWAR/NEW DELHI
BHUBANESWAR/NEW DELHI Oct 28 India's Odisha
state is seeking to revive a controversial plan to mine for
bauxite in the Niyamgiri hills, a lushly forested area that the
Dongria Kondh tribe considers sacred, a minister said on
Wednesday.
The proposal, which sparked an angry response from green
groups, comes nearly two years after local residents
successfully blocked a request by London-listed Vedanta
Resources to mine in the area.
"We want the revival of this mining project because some
local peoples' representatives have told us (to do so),"
Odisha's steel and mines minister, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, told
Reuters.
"Besides, it's required to ensure long-term bauxite supply
to the struggling aluminium industry including Vedanta."
Vedanta Ltd, controlled by metals mogul Anil
Agarwal's Vedanta Resources, has set up a big alumina plant in
Odisha betting on bauxite supplies from Niyamgiri.
But residents of all the 12 villages, whose opinion the
state sought for a court order in 2013, unanimously voted
against allowing mining there.
The company has been forced to cut jobs and output at the 1
million tonne-a-year alumina refinery due to a shortage of the
raw material bauxite and weak world prices.
Mallik said he hoped locals would not oppose the plans this
time, as instead of a private company, the proposals for
state-run Odisha Mining Corp to extract minerals from Niyamgiri.
The state will this week seek legal opinions from an expert
and then seek to obtain a permit from the Supreme Court or the
federal ministry of environment and forests.
Siddharth Nayak of Green Kalahandi, an organisation opposed
to mining in Niaymgiri, said it would fight the move.
"When people of the area have already given their verdict
how can the state government attempt to revive this?" he asked.
"We'll not allow mining in Niyamgiri at any cost. Their will
be huge protests."
The Dongria Kondh's cause has also been championed by top
politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and international human rights
groups such as London-based Survival International.
Surival dubbed the 2013 rejection for Vedanta as a victory
for the "real Avatar tribe", taking inspiration from James
Cameron's Oscar-winning "Avatar" movie where humans battled with
indigenous people on an imaginary moon for mineral rights.
(Editing by Ed Davies)