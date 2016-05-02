* Monitoring project to be completed in around three months
* Pilot project finds illegal mining of limestone -mines
secy
* Mines secy says findings echo multi-billion-dollar iron
ore scam
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, May 2 India will monitor thousands of
mines with the help of satellites starting this year, a
government official said, after a three-month pilot project
found rampant illegal extraction of limestone in a big state.
Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar declined to name the state
ahead of the completion of surveillance in some other regions,
but said the findings echoed a multi-billion-dollar iron ore
scam that led to a three-year mining ban and turned India into
an importer from a net exporter of the steelmaking commodity.
Local media have reported about illegal limestone mining in
two of the top producing states - Andhra Pradesh in the south
and Gujarat in the west, home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The state-run Indian Bureau of Mines is digitising maps of
all mines under the purview of the ministry to check - as
satellites pass over every 23 days - whether companies are
violating rules by mining outside their lease areas.
"We suspect that there is rampant illegal mining by the
unorganised sector," Kumar told Reuters late last week.
"After covering all the major minerals like iron ore and
limestone in the next three months, we will look at sand mining.
A lot of money is being made there."
A state minister in Karnataka was arrested in 2011 and iron
ore mining was banned for three years there and in Goa after
India's top court found that fly-by-night operators had profited
from a surge in Chinese demand for the steelmaking ingredient.
Kumar said the scam had crippled India's steel industry and
the government was keen to avoid a repetition. He said he would
soon write to the top bureaucrat of the state where limestone is
being illegally mined to initiate action.
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh states in India's south, and
Rajasthan and Gujarat in the west, are the country's top
producers of limestone, a raw material for making cement.
Gujarat-based Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space
Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG), which is helping the
mines ministry monitor mineral extraction across India, said the
project was part of Modi's 'Digital India' programme to
electronically record most government work.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)