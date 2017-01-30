NEW DELHI Jan 30 India will launch its biggest
aero geophysical survey of minerals next month to unearth
deep-seated resources such as gold and copper, as it seeks to
develop its mining industry and reduce its dependence on
imports.
The survey will cover more than 200,000 square kilometres
across seven states from Rajasthan in the west to the
southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's Mines Secretary
Balvinder Kumar told Reuters on Monday.
The data gathered will be made public later this year for
local and foreign companies to consider mining in the country.
Only a fraction of areas in India with mineral potential has
been explored, which has meant that the country imports
everything from asbestos and copper to gold and aluminium.
"The survey will go a long way in unearthing the untapped
resources lying underneath," Kumar said. "The kind of
exploration advanced countries like Australia do, we are nowhere
near that. But in three years, we should reach that level."
A group of three surveying companies from Australia,
Kazakhstan and India will fly eight aircraft from Singapore and
New Zealand starting on Feb. 15 to conduct the project, at an
initial cost of $16 million.
As well as Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, they will focus on
the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya
Pradesh.
($1 = 67.9281 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Susan Fenton)