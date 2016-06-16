NEW DELHI, June 16 The Indian government and the
central bank are assessing the possible fallouts if Britain
votes to leave the European Union, Junior Finance Minister
Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.
Global policymakers have raised alarm over the June 23
British referendum as fears of a Brexit has rattled financial
markets. The pound and the euro have lost value on fears a
Brexit could tip the 28-member bloc into recession.
Sinha said the Reserve Bank of India was trying to ensure
sufficient liquidity in local markets as a defence against
Brexit.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh;
Editing by Malini Menon)