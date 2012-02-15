NEW DELHI Feb 15 A share sale by the
government in state-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd may happen next fiscal year, federal
heavy industries minister Praful Patel said.
A panel of ministers met on Wednesday to consider stake sale
in BHEL, but did not take any decision on the matter, Patel told
reporters.
The planned stake sale in BHEL, which had been cleared by
the cabinet last year, was expected to raise about $1 billion.
India had planned to raise about 400 billion rupees ($9
billion) from share sales in state-run firms this fiscal year
that ends in March, but has so far only raised about $250
million.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)