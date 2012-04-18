BHUBANESWAR, India, April 18 India on Wednesday postponed the launch of its first long-range missile capable of reaching deep inside China and Europe due to bad weather, a government official said.

"Due to heavy lightning in the area, the scheduled test flight of Agni V has been postponed til tomorrow for safety reasons," defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar told Reuters.

The launch of Agni V, which can carry nuclear warheads and has a range of 5,000 km, will thrust the emerging Asian power into an elite club of nations with intercontinental nuclear defence capabilities. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury)