BHUBANESWAR, India, April 18 India on Wednesday
postponed the launch of its first long-range missile capable of
reaching deep inside China and Europe due to bad weather, a
government official said.
"Due to heavy lightning in the area, the scheduled test
flight of Agni V has been postponed til tomorrow for safety
reasons," defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar told Reuters.
The launch of Agni V, which can carry nuclear warheads and
has a range of 5,000 km, will thrust the emerging Asian power
into an elite club of nations with intercontinental nuclear
defence capabilities.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury)