NEW DELHI Aug 8 India's state-run MMTC has tendered to import 12,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein of Indonesian or Malaysian origin for shipment by Sept. 5, the state-run company said on it website on Monday.

The last date for submissi1on of bids is Aug. 11, the statement added.

The company cancelled a similar tender seeking an equivalent quantity for delivery by Aug. 20, trade sources said.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)