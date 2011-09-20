Sept 20 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, signed up 1.15 million mobile subscribers in August, taking its total number of users in the country to 171.85 million, the Cellular Operators' Association of India said.

Vodafone's Indian unit, which is the country's third-biggest mobile carrier, signed up 1.13 million mobile subscribers to give it a total of 144.14 million, according to the industry body's website.

The Association does not give data for Bharti's nearest rival, Reliance Communications .

Fourth-ranked Idea Cellular added 2.33 million mobile subscribers to give it a total of 98.44 million, while Telenor's India unit added 0.35 million users, taking its total to 27.74 million.

