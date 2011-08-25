UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
(Repeats to fix USN)
NEW DELHI Aug 25 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, signed up 1.51 million mobile subscribers in July, taking its total mobile users in the country to 170.7 million, data from an industry body showed on Thursday.
Vodafone's Indian unit, which is the country's third-biggest mobile carrier, signed up 1.49 million mobile subscribers in July for a total of about 143 million, the Cellular Operators' Association of India said.
Fourth-ranked Idea Cellular added 1 million mobile subscribers in July to make a total of 96.1 million, while Telenor's India unit added 1.06 million users, boosting its total to 27.4 million. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A spate of elections this year that threaten to change Europe's course and rattle the continent's largest political bloc and currency is normally the sort of uncertainty that scares away international investors.