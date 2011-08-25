(Repeats to fix USN)

NEW DELHI Aug 25 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, signed up 1.51 million mobile subscribers in July, taking its total mobile users in the country to 170.7 million, data from an industry body showed on Thursday.

Vodafone's Indian unit, which is the country's third-biggest mobile carrier, signed up 1.49 million mobile subscribers in July for a total of about 143 million, the Cellular Operators' Association of India said.

Fourth-ranked Idea Cellular added 1 million mobile subscribers in July to make a total of 96.1 million, while Telenor's India unit added 1.06 million users, boosting its total to 27.4 million. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)