NEW DELHI Aug 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will promise on Thursday to provide a bank account for every
Indian household when he launches a major initiative that could
save billions of dollars in welfare spending and help mend
strained state finances.
India has grown to become Asia's third largest economy, but
nearly two-fifths of its 1.27 billion people do not have a bank
account. This leaves them dependent on moneylenders and other
informal financing routes.
In a keynote speech this month, Modi made financial
'inclusion' a top priority of his administration. He followed
this up by writing 725,000 emails to bank officials urging them
to support the initiative.
"There is an urgency to this exercise as all other
development activities are hindered by this single disability,"
he said in a Twitter post.
Modi won India's biggest electoral mandate in 30 years in
May with a promise to revive India's flagging economy. So far,
he is yet to launch the big-bang reforms needed to break out of
a cycle of low growth and high inflation.
Some commentators say his emphasis on the new banking and
insurance programme seeks to cement his support base among poor
households with small savings. Over 40 percent of Indians live
on less than one dollar a day.
The launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the Scheme for
People's Wealth, comes weeks after Modi blocked a global trade
deal, saying it threatened the interests of poor farmers.
Under the banking scheme, account holders would get a debit
card and accident insurance cover of up to 100,000 rupees
($1,654). They would also get an overdraft facility of up to
5,000 Indian rupees.
BENEFITS AND CHALLENGES
By paying benefits directly into bank accounts, the scheme
would seek to cut waste and corruption that inflate India's $43
billion subsidy bill, equivalent to more than 2 percent of its
GDP, for handouts of grain, fuel and fertiliser.
The push for greater financial inclusion would also diminish
the influence of moneylenders and other informal financing
channels who operate outside the ambit of the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI), blunting its monetary policy tools.
While the drive for universal banking access is not new, the
failure to provide services tailored for the poor and low-income
groups has kept India way off its goal.
For example, many borrowers in the "unbanked" segment such
as small-time traders need overnight loans of $25-30 that are
not offered by commercial banks, making them turn to informal
financing channels.
Puneet Chopra, associate director at a financial inclusion
consulting firm MicroSave, said such a handicap could also trip
up Modi's project.
"Without addressing the specific needs of the segment you
are targeting, you cannot hope to have much success," he says.
Modi's plan to provide an overdraft facility could also end
up swelling bad loans at Indian banks as it does not spell out
how the banks can collect debts.
"If there is no mechanism on the ground to collect
repayments or to service the accounts, these are likely to turn
dormant as soon as the overdraft is disbursed," Chopra said.
"There is a high risk that the scheme leads to a massive
dole-out of subsidies instead of assisting the targeted
distribution of benefits."
Bad loans at Indian banks rose to 4.1 percent of gross
advances in March from 2.4 percent in March three years ago, the
RBI said in its annual report last week. Restructured loans,
meanwhile, rose to 5.9 percent of gross advances in March from
2.5 percent in June 2011.
