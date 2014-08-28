By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 28 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi promised on Thursday to end "financial untouchability" with
a scheme to ensure the majority of households in his country of
nearly 1.3 billion people has a bank account within months.
If successful, the scheme could help mend strained state
finances by better targeting billions of dollars in welfare
spending as well as relieving poverty in a country where about
40 percent of the population has no access to banking.
"Mahatma Gandhi tried to end untouchability in the society,"
Modi said, referring to modern India's founding father and his
drive to stamp out bias based on the traditional caste system.
"If we want to eradicate poverty, we need to get rid of
financial untouchability," he said.
"If forty percent of Indians are not a part of the economy,
how can we be successful in eradicating poverty?" Modi asked.
The government said nearly 15 million people opened accounts
at centres around the country on the first day of the programme.
The goal is to open 75 million accounts by January next year.
The campaign to bring the masses closer to the financial
system could improve measurements of economic growth and bolster
Modi's popularity among the poor.
Under the scheme, the government will give account holders a
debit card and accident insurance cover of up to 100,000 rupees
($1,654). Good customers would also be eligible for an overdraft
facility of up to 5,000 Indian rupees after six months.
Earlier this month, Raghuram Rajan, governor of the Reserve
Bank of India, said bank profitability was crucial for the
success of the scheme, which could help break a link between
poor public services and corruption.
Some critics fear the overdraft facility could end up
swelling bad loans at Indian banks as it does not spell out how
the banks can collect debts.
CUT WASTE AND CORRUPTION
Bad loans at Indian banks rose to 4.1 percent of gross
advances in March from 2.4 percent in March three years ago, the
RBI said in its annual report last week. Restructured loans,
meanwhile, rose to 5.9 percent of gross advances in March from
2.5 percent in June 2011.
The debit cards use the state-run RuPay payment system,
designed as an alternative to Visa and MasterCard. Modi, whose
Hindu nationalist ideology emphasizes Indian pride, wants the
indigenous system to be accepted globally.
"We know about the popular Visa cards should we not have
the intention that our RuPay card works in any country
globally?" he said.
The launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana (Scheme for People's
Wealth) came weeks after Modi blocked a global trade deal,
saying it threatened the interests of poor farmers.
One reason cited for India's opposition to the trade deal
was that it could limit the country's room to provide subsidized
food grain. That problem could be side-stepped by a shift to
cash transfers of welfare payments, made possible by bringing
farmers into the banking system.
Such targeted welfare programmes have been credited with
poverty reduction in several Latin American nations.
By paying benefits directly into bank accounts, the scheme
could cut waste and corruption that inflate India's $43 billion
subsidy bill, equivalent to more than 2 percent of its GDP, for
handouts of grain, fuel and fertiliser.
The push for greater financial inclusion would also diminish
the influence of moneylenders and other informal financing
channels that operate outside the ambit of the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI), blunting its monetary policy tools.
The drive for universal banking access is not new but the
failure to provide services tailored for the poor and low-income
groups has kept India way off its goal.
Many accounts opened in the past lay idle, an issue the
government hopes to overcome by using them for subsidy payments.
While not all areas in the country are close to formal
banks, new rules allowing mobile phone companies and other
companies to act as banks could help leapfrog such
infrastructure deficiencies.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Frank Jack
Daniel; Editing by Tom Heneghan)