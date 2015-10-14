NEW DELHI Oct 14 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi has condemned the murder of a Muslim man over rumours he
ate beef, in his first response to an incident that has sparked
concern about growing religious intolerance.
Many among India's majority Hindu community regard cows as
holy, but beef is widely eaten by Hindus in parts of the south,
as well as those of lower castes and minority Muslims and
Christians.
Modi's government wants a nationwide ban on cow slaughter
and the beef trade, which is run mostly by Muslims.
Since the villager was beaten to death two weeks ago over
claims he butchered a cow, politicians of Modi's ruling
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including some ministers, have
made statements seemingly in defence of the Hindu mob that
killed him.
In comments published on Wednesday, Modi, a self-proclaimed
Hindu nationalist who has faced criticism for remaining silent
about several incidents deemed anti-Muslim, said the incident
was "sad" and "unwelcome".
"The BJP has never supported such incidents," Modi told the
Bengali-language newspaper Anandabazar Patrika. "The opposition
accuses the BJP of communal politics every time, but actually
they are the ones indulging in it."
Modi's comments come amid concerns that he is failing to
rein in hardline Hindu nationalist supporters. More than 20
writers have returned awards in the last week in protest against
his silence over the killing of the Muslim man and the murder of
a secular scholar.
British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie said on Tuesday he
supported the writers during "alarming times for free
expression" in India, in a Twitter message on social media.
Mumbai-born Rushdie, whose 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses"
is banned in India, in a later television interview accused Modi
of allowing "thuggish violence", by failing to denounce the
killing of the Muslim man.
Political opponents have accused Modi's party of looking to
create religious tension ahead of a key electoral test this
month in the populous northern state of Bihar.
On Monday, activists of a junior party in Modi's coalition
doused the head of a think-tank in black ink to protest against
the launch of a book by a former Pakistani foreign minister.
Protests by the same pro-Hindu political party blocked a
performance this month by a Pakistani singer in Mumbai, the
country's commercial capital.
Modi told the newspaper his party supported the values of
secularism that run through multi-faith modern India and
questioned how the central government could be held responsible
for the Muslim man's killing.
The main opposition Congress party accused Modi of trying to
shirk his responsibilities.
"You can't have divisive forces become so strong that they
overcome the ethos of our cultural heritage," said former
Congress minister Sachin Pilot.
