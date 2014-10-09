By Douglas Busvine
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 9 Narendra Modi has earned a
reputation as a something of a control freak since becoming
Indian prime minister, ordering bureaucrats to throw out office
junk and go to work on a public holiday to clean the toilets.
Now he has taken things a step further by launching an
electronic surveillance system that will track whether 100,000
government officials are showing up for work on time.
Not only is Big Brother watching the 'babus', as India's pen
pushers are known, but the public can also keep track of them
through a web site - attendance.gov.in - that quietly went live
at the end of September.
The dashboard of the Biometric Attendance System displays a
dynamic, real-time chart of how many people are at work. It is
also possible to click through and check when an individual
checks in and logs out of the system.
"It all started with the prime minister giving the idea,"
said project coordinator Shefali Sushil Dash of India's National
Informatics Centre, the agency for e-government initiatives.
The system is based on the Aadhaar (Foundation) biometric
identity card system launched by the last government that now
covers 680 million people, and refines a pilot project launched
by techno-bureaucrat Ram Sewak Sharma in the state of Jharkhand.
'NO SENSE OF INTRUSION'
Using their Aadhaar numbers, more than 50,000 government
workers at 148 government bodies in the capital, New Delhi, have
been enrolled in the system. The plan is to double that figure.
Staff can clock in using a fingerprint scan at the entrance
of their offices. Top-ranking civil servants can do so, without
queuing, with devices attached to their workstations.
Dash said there had been "no complaints" from those enrolled
in the scheme that it was intrusive. "This system is meant to
make people's life easier," she told Reuters.
Based on a straw poll of his sources, Suhaib Ilyasi, editor
of Bureaucracy Today - a magazine for and about Indian
bureaucrats - says the response has been positive.
"People like it even though they have to be punctual," he
said. "Officers are government servants. They should be serving
the people. There is no sense of intrusion."
Keeping the noses of officials to the grindstone is bullish
for India, a country where even the most basic bureaucratic task
can prove daunting, according to one investor.
"Modi's view is if I get the little things right, if I get
the civil servants to work, to clear files, then I'm 80 percent
of the way there," said Avinash Vazirani, manager of Jupiter
Asset Management's India fund.
"This is Big Brother stuff but very effective. It's not just
the central government. The state governments are trying to
emulate this."
The Prime Minister's Office will also take part in the
scheme, said Dash, although it was not clear whether Modi would
be enrolled.
Project mastermind Sharma, who holds the rank of secretary
at the government's Department of Electronics and Information
Technology, could not immediately be reached for comment. The
Biometric Attendance System showed he had signed in at work at
13:55:16 p.m. on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Robert Birsel)