NEW DELHI Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India
asked banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 100
percent to absorb excess banking system liquidity after
government's move to withdraw large denominated currency notes
sparked a surge in bank deposits.
The central bank asked banks to maintain the incremental
reserve ratio from the two-weekly cycle starting Nov. 26, it
said in circular on Saturday.
The RBI said the overall rate for the cash reserve ratio
remained unchanged at 4 percent.
The RBI said the move is "intended to be a temporary
measure" and will be reviewed on Dec. 9 or earlier.
To tackle the surge in banking system liquidity the central
bank relaxed its liquidity auction rules by expanding its basket
of securities that it accepts as collateral.
