MUMBAI Nov 22 India's central bank on Tuesday relaxed rules on loans to farmers, asking the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to disburse up to 230 billion rupees ($3.36 bln) to district cooperative banks for crop loans.

The recent demonetisation scheme has badly hit farmers, leavng them without cash just ahead of sowing winter crops.

The central bank also asked banks to ensure the district cooperative banks and regional rural banks, which provide loans to several farmers' cooperatives, get a sufficient amount of cash.

For the full release, click: bit.ly/2gck0fk

For more stories on demonetisation, see: ($1 = 68.3665 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)