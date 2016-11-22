BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
MUMBAI Nov 22 India's central bank on Tuesday relaxed rules on loans to farmers, asking the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to disburse up to 230 billion rupees ($3.36 bln) to district cooperative banks for crop loans.
The recent demonetisation scheme has badly hit farmers, leavng them without cash just ahead of sowing winter crops.
The central bank also asked banks to ensure the district cooperative banks and regional rural banks, which provide loans to several farmers' cooperatives, get a sufficient amount of cash.
For the full release, click: bit.ly/2gck0fk
For more stories on demonetisation, see: ($1 = 68.3665 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage: