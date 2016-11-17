BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's government on Thursday allowed farmers to draw money from banks against loans sanctioned to them to buy seeds and fertilisers in the ongoing sowing season, as it responds to criticism against the move to cancel high-value rupee bills.
Farmers will be able to withdraw up to 25,000 Indian rupees per week against their crop loans, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters, adding the time limit to pay crop insurance premiums has also been extended by 15 days.
Millions of Indian farmers, however, have no bank accounts and depend on local moneylenders to fund sowing. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.