NEW DELHI Dec 8 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
on Thursday announced incentives ranging from 0.75 percent to 10
percent on retail purchase of products like petrol, diesel and
insurance products from state-run companies, to encourage
cashless transactions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to scrap 500-rupee and
1,000-rupee banknotes on Nov. 8 in a bid to flush out cash
earned through illegal activities, or earned legally but never
disclosed.
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has pledged to crack
down on so-called black money with a series of new measures,
including 10-year jail terms for evaders.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)