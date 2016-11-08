MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi on Tuesday announced that 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes
would be withdrawn from circulation at midnight, saying it was
part of a crackdown on rampant corruption and counterfeit
currency.
The surprise step appears designed to bring billions of
dollars worth of cash in unaccounted wealth into the mainstream
economy.
Below are comments from company and bank executives as well
as market participants.
NIRMAL JAIN, CHAIRMAN, INDIA INFOLINE
"It is a very powerful measure to curb black money. Mr. Modi
has kept his promise of taking stern measures against black
money.
"It will have deflationary impact in general and more
specifically on real estate prices and make homes affordable,
and is indirectly a boon to honest tax payers."
SARAVANA KUMAR, CIO, LIC MUTUAL FUND
"If you look at India's economy point of view it's a very
good measure. It's a very strong and bold step.
"Inflation will moderate and it's going to control the
fiscal deficit. Black money will come down drastically."
"Since inflation is going to moderate it's good for the bond
markets as well. It's good for the equity market, currency
market and bond markets."
CHANDA KOCHHAR, MD & CEO, ICICI BANK
"I welcome the announcement made by the PM to derecognise
1,000 and 500 rupee notes. It is perhaps the most significant
move ever taken to curtail the parallel economy. This move will
give a sharp boost to all formal channels of payment, which in
turn, will help the formal economy to grow."
K.V. KARTHIK, PARTNER, DELOITTE
"By phasing out 500 and 1,000 rupees notes the government
has taken the fight against domestic black money to the next
level.
"In the backdrop of other developments such as the Black
Money Act, voluntary disclosure scheme and the introduction of
Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Bill, this is a significant
change, as people will have to provide an ID while exchanging
the notes going forward.
"This way, the government will be able to identify
undisclosed income and can be considered akin to a forced
disclosure scheme."
ANUJ PURI, CHAIRMAN & COUNTRY HEAD, JLL INDIA
"The banning of higher currency notes is a major move which
will help curb unaccounted-for cash in the real estate sector.
"We have just witnessed a tremendous step towards increased
transparency in the Indian real estate industry. The effects
will be far-reaching and immediate, and shake up the sector in
no uncertain way.
"Stricter measures against black money have for long been
required to help bring about greater transparency, give the
Indian real estate sector more credibility and make it more
attractive for foreign investors.
"Black money deals are more common on the unorganized
market, but this practice has, in fact, been on the decrease
with greater awareness on the part of buyers. Before too long,
the caricatured version of black money driving Indian real
estate is no longer applicable."
PROF. SEBASTIAN MORRIS, FACULTY, IIM AHMEDABAD
"It's a great move in terms of putting a sudden break to
black money. It's come now because, I think, the economy is at a
slow growth and jingoism hasn't worked.
"There is a huge amount of black money stashed away in the
form of currency in India. That will get affected if they
really implement this correctly. In the short run, there would a
huge negative impact on the economy.
"The negative impact would be huge on demand. The economy
which is growing at probably about 4 percent will turn negative
for a while and real estate would be down. A whole lot of
investor confidence would come down particularly at the SME,
manufacturing level. But in the long run it may be good
actually."
GAGAN BANGA, VICE CHAIRMAN & MD, INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE
LTD
"It's a very innovative mood. No gain without pain.
Extremely good for housing finance companies as element of cash
will reduce and formal credit demand will increase."
SAURABH AGRAWAL, CEO & CO-FOUNDER, ZEBPAY
"It is a great move by Mr. Modi to curb money laundering and
counterfeiting. This will mark the beginning of digital currency
era and bitcoins have a huge potential to grow and eradicate
black money totally out of the system. We foresee immense
movement in our space."
