NEW DELHI, June 21 India on Wednesday allowed
banks and post offices to exchange old, big bank notes, which
are no longer in circulation, with the central bank in a month,
provided these notes were collected by Dec. 30, 2016, a finance
ministry statement said.
India's cooperative banks have also been allowed to exchange
old currency notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), if they
had collected these notes by Nov. 14, the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a shock move on Nov.
8 last year to ditch 500 rupee ($7.74) and 1,000 rupee ($15.48)
notes - worth a combined $256 billion - that he said were
fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for attacks by
militants who target India.
($1 = 64.6050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)