NEW DELHI Jan 18 The Reserve Bank of India has
injected 9.2 trillion rupees ($135.21 billion) worth of new
currency notes into the banking system to help replace the notes
banned in November, a parliamentary source quoted central bank
governor Urjit Patel as saying on Wednesday.
Patel met a parliamentary panel on finance on Wednesday to
answer questions about the country's recent move to abolish 500
and 1,000 rupees notes, or 86 percent of the currency then in
circulation, in a bid to unearth billions of dollars of
unaccounted money.
About 15.4 trillion rupees worth 500 and 1,000 rupees notes
were removed from circulation after the Nov. 8 announcement from
the government.
($1 = 68.0429 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Rafael Nam)