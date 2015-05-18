NEW DELHI May 19 As Prime Minister Narendra
Modi completes one year in office, his cuts in federal welfare
spending on the poorest of India's 1.25 billion people are
coming in for sharp criticism, including from within his
cabinet.
In a break with India's socialist past, Modi has saved money
on federal social and subsidy expenditure and pumped it into an
infrastructure stimulus he hopes will trigger a spurt in
economic growth.
The government says lower welfare spending will be
compensated for by giving state governments a larger allocation
of tax revenues to spend as they choose. But state chiefs,
government officials and a cabinet minister have warned that the
spending shakeup endangers the country's most vulnerable.
Maneka Gandhi, women and child development minister in
Modi's cabinet, has said the impact of the policy will borne by
India's estimated 300 million poor.
"This may result in a situation where the focus is lost on
critical programmes related to malnutrition of children ...
nutrition for pregnant and lactating mothers," Gandhi wrote in a
April 27 letter to the finance minister, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters.
"I am afraid to point out that political fallout of such a
situation can be grave."
Those warnings have been echoed privately by at least three
impoverished states who say they are being shortchanged.
In his first full-year budget, approved by parliament on May
7, Modi halved funding for a scheme that gives millions of poor
children free food and drastically cut allocations to make clean
water available in rural areas.
On the other hand, funding for roads and bridges more than
doubled and is now higher than the sum allocated to education.
The cuts to nutrition and water stand out because of the
precarious condition of India's poor. Four of 10 stunted
children in the world are Indian, more than sub-Saharan Africa.
In 2013, the country recorded 50,000 maternal deaths. About
1.5 million children die each year before the age of five.
Modi's first year in office has seen a string of successes,
including forging closer ties with major trading powers,
boosting foreign investment and cutting red tape.
His approval ratings remain high, although he faces growing
headwinds in the countryside, where bad rains and low crop
prices have affected the 70 percent of the people that live
there. The fear is that the spending squeeze will hit when the
most vulnerable need more help.
"Increasing signs of rural distress in India make Modi's
cuts politically risky," said Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace.
"SUPPLY SIDE"
Modi's gamble is that infrastructure investment will
generate dividends for the poor in time for the next general
election by increasing the economy's capacity to grow through
better roads, ports and railways.
At the same time as taking away central funding, Modi has
increased the share of taxes given to states to 42 percent from
32 percent, money that, if well spent, can cover the shortfall
from the spending cuts.
The policy shift is championed by economists in a new body
called Niti Aayog, or policy commission, Modi's replacement for
the Soviet-style Planning Commission set up by post-independence
leader Jawaharlal Nehru.
It is headed by Columbia University's Arvind Panagariya, who
advocates fiscal stimulus to invest in infrastructure and
restore growth, and rely on the growth to later finance health
and other social spending.
One senior government official aware of the strategy said
his main priority this year was to find ways to efficiently
spend the ramped-up rail and road budgets.
"This has an element of risk because it is not clear how
effectively this stimulus can actually be delivered on the
ground due to leakage, weak capacity, and so on," Vaishnav said.
Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said the emphasis was
on the supply side so the rural economy grows without
overheating, but denied programmes were being cut.
He pointed to increased funding for a rural work scheme that
was a flagship of the last, left-leaning government.
"Yes, there are certain programmes where we have had, from
the central side, a reduction," he told Reuters. "But that's
because we are going through a reset of the fiscal
architecture," he added, referring to states' increased share.
STATES PROTEST
States will this year receive about $28 billion more taxes,
while the cuts reduce support to central programmes run by
states by about $18 billion, according to the Centre for Budget
and Governance Accountability.
While that's an overall gain of $10 billion, poorer states
who rely more on central support say they face net losses.
Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of the impoverished state of
Odisha, lodged his protest in an April 29 letter to Modi, saying
the new policies put a burden of $335 million on Odisha, a cut
that is "beyond its means".
"The loss ... is not going to be set off by the 10
(percentage point) increase in devolution," he wrote. "This will
have an adverse impact on the social economic development of
some of the most vulnerable and backward regions of the
country," he said in the letter seen by Reuters.
Officials from the health ministry shared his concerns,
telling a parliamentary panel that the budget will have a "major
impact" on plans to provide free medicine and strengthen
clinics.
"Past experience shows that if spending is left to the
states...(health) will take a back seat," the panel said in its
report.
Health Minister J.P. Nadda has publicly denied a shortfall
in the health budget.
Either way rural health care is precarious.
"Health workers don't come to our village, there is no
government help," said Ayat Mohamad, from the state of Haryana,
waiting with his undernourished nine-month-old grandson at
Delhi's federally-run Kalawati Saran hospital.
The hospital is filled with children from rural areas
suffering from malnutrition worsened by poor hygiene.
